Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading Up 9.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caladrius Biosciences traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. 5,793,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,872,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

CLBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $119.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

