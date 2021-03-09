Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $701.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $831,330. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

