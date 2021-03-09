Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.60. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 169,266 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

