Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CXB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

