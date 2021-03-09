Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.64

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 34757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Calix by 31.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

