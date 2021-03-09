Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $206,785.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.14 or 0.03368760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00022332 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

