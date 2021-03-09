Callon Petroleum (CPE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/8/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $29.00.
- 2/4/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/21/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $16.00.
Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $40.98.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
