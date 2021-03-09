Callon Petroleum (CPE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

3/2/2021 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

2/26/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $29.00.

2/4/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $16.00.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

