Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Trading 11.5% Higher

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.38. 222,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 382,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

CLXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

