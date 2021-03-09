Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 15.1% Higher

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.91. 330,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 290,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $247,260. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

