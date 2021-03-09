Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84), but opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 121,947 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £64 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.02.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

