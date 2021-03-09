Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

CPT opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 754,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,145,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

