Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report sales of $263.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the highest is $265.54 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $887.16 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

