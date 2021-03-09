Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 10.4%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 296,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 270,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 351,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

