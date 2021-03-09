Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 6%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 385,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,314,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

