Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Up 6%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 385,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,314,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10.
About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
