Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.98% from the company’s previous close.

DCTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

