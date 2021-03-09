Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,120. ON24 has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

