Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.30.

CDPYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

