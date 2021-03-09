Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas Sells 9,075 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$311,175.20.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$123.63. The company had a trading volume of 599,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$123.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

