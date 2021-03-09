Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s (CM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.75.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$123.10. 953,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,304. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$67.52 and a one year high of C$123.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$113.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

