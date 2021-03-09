Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 225,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,173. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

