Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.24.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,072. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total value of C$231,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$231,225. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares in the company, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,011.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

