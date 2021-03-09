Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total value of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,195,917.75. Insiders have sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,011 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.