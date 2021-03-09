Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

