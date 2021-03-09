Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading 10.9% Higher

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) traded up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $43.93. 2,055,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,190,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

