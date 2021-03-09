Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Raised to “Outperformer” at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.82.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.