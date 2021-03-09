Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

CANG stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

