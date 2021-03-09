Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 31,746 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $88,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $140.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

