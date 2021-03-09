Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 32,659 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

