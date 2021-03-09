Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,142,018 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,142,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.69% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $3,787,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,954,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $16.59 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116 over the last 90 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

