Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,256 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.81 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

