Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,854 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,416 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

