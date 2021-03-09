Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $82.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

