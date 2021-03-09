Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $124.05 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

