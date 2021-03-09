Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 550,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 370,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

