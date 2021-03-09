Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $171.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $172.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.