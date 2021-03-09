Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,931,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $67.12 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.