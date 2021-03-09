Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

