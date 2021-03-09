Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,850 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,974 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 551.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,555. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

