Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $457.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.