Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $20.54 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

