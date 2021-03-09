Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,031 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

