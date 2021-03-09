Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $24.75 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher stock opened at $218.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

