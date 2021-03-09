Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $28.04 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,183 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 467.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,301,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after buying an additional 1,071,729 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,063,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 534,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

