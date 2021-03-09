Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $30.21 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455,950 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $49.98 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

