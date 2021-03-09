Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $33.37 Million Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262,150 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up approximately 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Constellium worth $33,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,500 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

