Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $39.64 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,288 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.3% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $39,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,649,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $329.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

