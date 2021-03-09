Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $50.58 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $50,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $257.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

