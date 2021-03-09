Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $13.57 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $213.22 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

