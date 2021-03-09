Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $18.38 Million in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,034,965 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

