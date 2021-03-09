Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $536.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $570.66 and a 200 day moving average of $457.02. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

